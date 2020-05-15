e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SC judge, family in self-quarantine after cook tests positive for Covid-19

SC judge, family in self-quarantine after cook tests positive for Covid-19

india Updated: May 15, 2020 11:20 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A sitting judge of the Supreme Court (SC) and his family members have quarantined themselves after their cook tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Thursday.

The cook had gone on leave on May 7 and could have contracted the disease while he was away, sources said.

But the judge, who till recently heard cases via video-conferencing, quarantined himself along with his family members as a precautionary measure.

Earlier on April 27, a 37-year-old SC employee had tested Covid-19 positive. Two registrars of the apex court, who had interacted with the infected employee, and other security personnel at the SC were placed under quarantine to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

SC, which is closed because of the pandemic, has been hearing only urgent cases since March 23 via video-conferencing.

On March 23, the SC had issued a circular, suspending the entry of lawyers and litigants to the court premises and directing that only urgent cases would be taken up for hearing via video-conferencing during the lockdown period, which was enforced on March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The SC is conducting video-conferencing through ‘Vidyo app’, which can be downloaded on both mobile phones and desktop.

Friday is the last working day for the apex court before it closes for summer vacation. While many high courts have cancelled their summer vacation to make up for the loss of working hours due to the lockdown, the SC is yet to make any official announcement.

top news
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
Social distancing led to economic slowdown, says World Bank India director
Social distancing led to economic slowdown, says World Bank India director
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
Didn’t want to tour Pakistan in 2003: Irfan Pathan
Didn’t want to tour Pakistan in 2003: Irfan Pathan
Volkswagen, Ford forge ahead with technology sharing to save costs
Volkswagen, Ford forge ahead with technology sharing to save costs
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In