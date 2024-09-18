SC launches online mediation training portal to boost alternative dispute resolution

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday launched an initiative aimed at promoting and encouraging mediation as a preferred mode of dispute resolution. CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud congratulated NALSA for conceptualising and developing the online training programme (FILE PHOTO)

Chief justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, along with justice Sanjiv Khanna who is also the executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), unveiled an Online Mediation Training Web-Portal. This one-of-a-kind platform, developed collaboratively by NALSA and the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) over five months, has been designed to provide comprehensive training in mediation to legal professionals across the country.

In his address, the CJI congratulated NALSA for conceptualising and developing the online training programme. He emphasised the importance of mediation becoming the default mode of dispute resolution, noting that the training would equip lawyers, judges and law students with the essential skills to foster a collaborative legal culture.

Justice Khanna provided further insight into the conceptualisation of the training programme, highlighting the extensive deliberations with national and international mediation experts.

Santosh Snehi Mann, member secretary of NALSA, shared that this initiative will initially target judicial officers and experienced lawyers, with plans to refine and expand the programme based on participant feedback and emerging best practices in mediation.

According to a statement issued by NALSA, the initiative reflects a commitment to modernise legal education by making high-quality, expert-curated content accessible remotely, and expand the reach of mediation training across India.

This initiative marks a significant step toward addressing the country’s growing litigious environment by promoting alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, read the statement, adding the online mediation training programme seeks to encourage amicable dispute settlement and make mediation a first-choice resolution method.