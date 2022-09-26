SC nixes Narayan Rane's plea against demolition of ‘unauthorised’ parts of eight-floor Juhu bungalow

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed union minister Narayan Rane's plea to stay a Bombay High Court order to demolish unauthorised portions of an eight-floor family bungalow in Mumbai over violation of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) and other municipal laws.

Last week the High Court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish parts of the Bharatiya Janata Party leader's bungalow in the city's Juhu area as it violated floor space index (FSI) and CRZ regulations.

The court rejected a petition that sought directions from the BMC to consider a second application for regularisation of the excess construction.

READ | Bombay HC orders demolition of ‘unauthorised’ parts of Narayan Rane’s Juhu house

The court said this would allow other large-scale unauthorised constructions - against guidelines laid down by itself and the Supreme Court - and imposed a cost of ₹10 lakh.

This was after the BMC indicated it was willing to consider a second application after rejecting the first. "The BMC cannot be allowed to take steps inconsistent with the Supreme Court and high court judgments and provisions of the statutes," a division bench of Justice RD Dhanuka and Justice Kamal Khata ruled, noting the petitioners 'admittedly constructed three times above the permissible limit and without obtaining (the required) permissions...'

Rane had moved the High Court in July - via a company he owns - arguing that the second application for regularisation was different as the FSI of the full plot had been included.

READ | Narayan Rane moves HC for regularisation of alterations at Juhu bungalow

In June the BMC rejected his first plea for regularisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON