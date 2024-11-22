SC notice to CBI, ED seeking relaxation on bail conditions for Manish Sisodia

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition filed by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia seeking modification in his bail conditions that require his appearance before the investigating officer (IO) twice a week. Sisodia was granted bail on August 9 in the Delhi excise policy case. (Manish Sisodia | Facebook)

Issuing notice on the application moved by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, a bench of justices Bhushan R Gavai and KV Viswanathan posted the matter after two weeks.

Sisodia was granted bail on August 9 in the Delhi excise policy case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Sisodia along with advocate Vivek Jain pointed out that since the bail by the top court on August 9, Sisodia had appeared before the IO 60 times.

“He is a respectable person. He has gone to the IO 60 times. Such a condition has not been imposed on other accused as the same ED gave its no objection. This must be heard at the earliest,” Singhvi said.

The bench said, “We will clarify it on the next date,” while pointing out that the matter cannot be taken up next week due to events lined up in the top court relating to Constitution Day celebrations.

The top court while granting bail to Sisodia had imposed a slew of conditions.

One of them required him to report to the IO every Monday and Thursday between 10 to 11am.

The order passed by the court said, “The appellant is directed to be released on bail in connection with ED Case and FIR registered against the appellant by the CBI on furnishing bail bonds for a sum of ₹10 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.”

He was further directed not to try to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence.

Sisodia was arrested in February 2023 for his alleged role in the conspiracy to introduce the now-scrapped excise policy to benefit private retailers by increasing commission rates from 5% to 12%.