SC notice to Rajasthan for medical treatment to Asaram

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Rajasthan government on a plea by self-styled godman Asaram Bapu seeking bail for his medical treatment. Asaram requested for treatment at the Prakash Deep Institute of Ayurvedic Sciences, Raiwala, situated on the Haridwar-Rishikesh highway in Uttarakhand.

The 83-year-old is serving a life term at Jodhpur Jail for raping a minor at his ashram. After contracting Covid-19 recently in jail, he was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur for treatment. After recovering from the disease, the doctors advised him a follow-up for his gastrointestinal bleeding. Asaram approached the Rajasthan High Court for suspension of his sentence or bail to be treated through Ayurveda and not allopathy. The High Court dismissed his petition on May 21.

A Vacation Bench of Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari issued notice on Asaram’s plea for the limited purpose to know the response of the Rajasthan government to shift the petitioner to the medical institute of his choice situated in Uttarakhand. The bench posted the matter for June 8.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra who appeared for the petitioner pointed out that the condition of his client was critical due to the gastrointestinal bleeding. He also has age-related medical complications for which he was given blood thinners by AIIMS, Jodhpur. “He needs holistic treatment and Ayurveda preferably.”

The petition filed by Asaram requested for suspension of sentence or interim bail for two months, the period required for his treatment. A special court at Jodhpur had convicted and sentenced the self-styled godman in April 2018. He is also facing trial in another alleged rape case in Gujarat.

The Rajasthan High Court while dismissing Asaram’s petition had noted that the treatment for gastrointestinal bleeding was available at MDM Hospital at Jodhpur. The HC had called for a medical report from AIIMS, Jodhpur where Asaram’s condition was found to be stable. Even his haemoglobin levels had improved.

Asaram had expressed in writing to the Court that he does not desire to take the allopathic line of treatment and should be allowed to undergo Ayurvedic treatment at his Jodhpur ashram. The HC considered all aspects and noted that his release on bail will affected the other pending trail in Gujarat. Further, the HC noted that whenever the convict is taken out of prison for attending court during trial, his followers would form huge congregations resulting in a law and order situation that would increase the risk of spreading the Covid-19 infection.