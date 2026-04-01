A Supreme Court-appointed high-level committee has deprecated the Rajasthan government for its “meek submission” to “horrendous” industrial pollution that has turned the Jojari-Luni-Bandi river system into a toxic mix of sludge, untreated effluents and municipal waste. SC panel deprecates Rajasthan govt for ‘unabated’ contamination of Jojari-Luni-Bandi river system

In its first report submitted earlier this month, the nine-member panel flagged widespread regulatory failure, noting that industrial units in Jodhpur, Pali and Balotra -- many located in estates developed by the Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO), have been “brazenly” flouting environmental norms and discharging hazardous waste directly into the river system.

Headed by former Rajasthan High Court judge Justice Sangeet Lodha, the committee said the consequences of unchecked pollution have been “catastrophic”, ranging from groundwater contamination and destruction of vegetation to loss of crops, diseases among cattle, and serious health risks for millions of residents.

“The scenes of submerged land over kilometres reflect the meek submission of all concerned authorities to the horrendous acts of discharge of effluent-laden wastewater… by a handful of people,” the report noted, adding that vast tracts of land have been effectively “ruined” by the illegal dumping of industrial waste, including through tanker transport.

The panel, which conducted site visits across the affected districts, recorded multiple instances of untreated sewage and industrial effluents being channelled through stormwater drains in RIICO industrial areas. It also flagged illegal discharge points and found public infrastructure, including schools, a health centre and a panchayat building, submerged and rendered unusable due to toxic waterlogging.

Describing the scale of damage as “extremely disastrous”, the committee warned that the environmental degradation is inflicting long-term harm on communities living in and around the affected areas.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, which is hearing the matter, reserved orders on March 18 after considering the committee’s recommendations, backed by photographic evidence of large-scale ecological damage caused by the overflowing effluent-laden river system.

The report has underscored that pollution continues “unabated”, calling for immediate and stringent enforcement measures. It noted that Balotra alone houses nearly 1,000 textile units, followed by over 500 in Pali, while Jodhpur has more than 300 textile and 80 steel units—many of which were found discharging untreated waste into rivers, fields and surrounding areas.

Particularly alarming is the condition of the Nehda dam on the Bandi river, originally built to store freshwater. The committee said the reservoir has now turned into an “industrial drain”, creating a “nightmare” for nearby villages and causing “catastrophic effects” on the local ecosystem and population.

The contamination has seeped into groundwater, with farmers reporting that wells now yield “coloured, salty water” that destroys crops rather than sustaining them. Water samples collected across the three districts failed to meet even the lowest quality standard, Class E, meant for irrigation and industrial use.

Residents told the panel that untreated sewage and industrial effluents are routinely pumped into agricultural fields for irrigation, leading to soil degradation and long-term productivity loss. They claimed that the impact has extended to livestock as well, with reports of infertility, miscarriages and skin diseases among cattle exposed to contaminated water and fodder.

The committee also flagged serious deficiencies in common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), many of which were found to be operating below capacity or discharging only partially treated waste. Several industries were also found to be operating without mandatory environmental clearances.

“These systemic failures have resulted in severe and cumulative environmental degradation, extensive agricultural and livestock losses, groundwater contamination, and significant social and public infrastructure damage,” the report said, warning of potential contamination of drinking water pipelines running through polluted zones.

Among its key recommendations, the panel has called for stricter oversight of CETPs, immediate closure of illegal industrial units, and stringent enforcement by the state pollution control board, including disconnection of utilities for non-compliance. It also urged confiscation of tankers used for illegal dumping and a crackdown on industries operating in residential and agricultural zones.

The committee further proposed the creation of a multi-disciplinary expert panel to conduct a comprehensive, time-bound assessment of the pollution’s impact on health, ecology, livestock and agriculture, and to develop a framework for compensation to affected populations.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue in September 2025 following media reports highlighting the alarming pollution of the Jojari river, a lifeline for nearly two million people. It subsequently constituted the committee in November and directed preparation of a time-bound restoration and rejuvenation blueprint for the entire river system.

EOM