SC refuses contempt plea, says tigress Avni killed in accordance with court order
The Supreme Court on Friday closed contempt proceedings it had initiated against Maharashtra government officials over the killing of Avni, a tigress, in November 2018.
The court had issued a notice on February 10, based on a petition filed by wildlife enthusiast Sangeeta Dogra, to Maharashtra principal secretary Vikas Kharge, the principal chief conservator, forests (Nagpur), deputy conservator, forests (Nagpur), deputy conservator, forests (Pandharkawada), and member secretary, NTCA.
The petition had questioned the assumption that the tigress was a man-eater. Dogra, in her petition, also pointed out that the forest officials violated the Supreme Court order of September 11, 2018, restraining any kind of celebration over the death of the tigress.
Also Read | Changes in tiger habitat disrupting evolutionary processes, says study
On Friday, the officials who were issued the notice filed a response claiming that no ground for contempt was made out. They said that the order to shoot the tigress was confirmed by the top court’s September 2018 order. Further, it was pointed out that the celebration was held by villagers and did not involve forest officials.
Dogra, in her petition, pointed out that within days after the killing, the villagers arranged a felicitation function on November 14, 2018 and presented a silver statue of the tigress along with a cash reward to the shooter involved in the killing.
The bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, and comprising justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said, “If villagers believe that they will not be attacked again and decide to celebrate, how can the forest officials ensure that they don’t celebrate?”
Further, the state officials pointed out that the order to kill the tigress was confirmed by the Supreme Court.
The bench took these statements on record and said, “We can’t review our earlier decision and say she was not a man-eater. Also, they are stating that villagers and not they had celebrated... We cannot interfere in this case.”
Dogra then sought permission to withdraw the petition and it was granted.
On September 11, 2018, the Supreme Court, while permitting Avni (T-1) to be shot down, had said, “The efforts to tranquilise and capture T-1 tigress will be continued and if unsuccessful, it shall be eliminated by shooting to avoid any further loss of human life. The chief conservator of forests, Yavatmal, is authorised to carry out the above order. He shall not declare any prize or any similar incentive for the responsible person.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress MLAs allegedly manhandle Himachal Pradesh Governor after Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'BJP, Congress 'perturbed and scared' after AAP's poll win: Kejriwal in Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Need to stand up for MSMEs...people expect govt to bat for them’: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses contempt plea, says tigress Avni killed in accordance with court order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Jaishankar’s 75-minute phone call to China’s Wang Yi, one message stands out
- India China row: Jaishankar presented his diagnosis of the hurdles to the normal resumption of bilateral ties in his conversation with Wang Yi, and the steps needed to turn back the clock.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM says India's health ecosystem being praised worldwide
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Just a trailer: Letter in car carrying explosives near Mukesh Ambani's house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games in J&K’s Gulmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Covid-19 guidelines affect banquet hall businesses in Nagpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to activist Nodeep Kaur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya: Masked men attack labourers from Assam; 1 killed, 7 injured
- Meghalaya home minister said around 15-20 masked persons were involved in the attack on the labourers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian health ecosystem being seen with new eyes, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contempt plea against officials over killing of tigress Avni withdrawn
- Plea seeking contempt action against Maharashtra officials over killing of tigress Avni withdrawn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest completes 3 months, Kisan Cong to gherao Tomar's house today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India beats China at its own game in Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy battle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox