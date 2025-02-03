SC refuses to entertain Kumbh stampede PIL, asks petitioner to approach HC

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged negligence related to the Maha Kumbh stampede that left at least 30 devotees dead and 60 others injured. It termed the incident “unfortunate” and directed the petitioner, advocate Vishal Tiwari, to approach the Allahabad high court. At least 30 devotees were killed and 60 others injured in the stampede. (PTI)

“This is an unfortunate incident, and it is something of concern. But move the high court, especially since there is already a petition pending there,” a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar told Tiwari. The court recorded a statement by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, that a similar petition was pending in the high court. “You should also go to the high court. The issues you have raised can be addressed there,” the bench told Tiwari.

Tiwari filed the PIL last week accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of “lapses, negligence, and utter failure of administration” in handling the Maha Kumbh crowd, particularly on Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious bathing day of the festival. The plea sought policy interventions to prevent such tragedies at large religious gatherings. It urged the court to direct all states to set up a “devotee aid cell” at the Kumbh to ensure the safety of pilgrims travelling from different regions.

The PIL made requests including directives to all states to collaborate for the safe and secure pilgrimage of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh. It called for setting up facilitation centres at the Kumbh to provide essential information on safety measures and guidelines for pilgrims from different states.

The petition underscored the need for a coordinated effort among state governments to prevent tragedies like stampedes and improve crowd management at one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. It asked for a court order for deploying small medical teams, including doctors and nurses, from various states in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure adequate medical support during emergencies.

Surging crowds burst out of police barricades to rush towards a narrow strip of the riverbank, trampling bystanders before dawn on the holiest day of the Maha Kumbh on January 29. Authorities said the tragedy occurred between 1am and 2am as millions of devotees jostled to find a toehold before taking a dip at the confluence of the holy Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, smashing through cordons and putting the spotlight on alleged administrative lacunae in preparing for the Mauni Amavasya, considered by many as the most auspicious moment of the six-week festival.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. Retired judge Harsh Kumar, will oversee the investigation of a three-member panel. Former director general of police VK Gupta and retired civil servant DK Singh will also be a part of the panel. Adityanath also announced a separate police inquiry.