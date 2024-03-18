 SC rejects Adani Power’s plea for late surcharge from discoms, slaps fine | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

SC rejects Adani Power’s plea for late surcharge from discoms, slaps fine

ByAbraham Thomas
Mar 18, 2024 12:02 PM IST

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar said that miscellaneous application was not the proper legal recourse

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain an Adani Power application seeking a late payment surcharge (LPS) of over 1300 crore from Rajasthan distribution companies (discoms). It slapped a 50,000 fine on the company for moving an application for clarification instead of a review petition two years after a judgment of the court settled the issue in August 2020.

The Supreme Court. (AP)
The Supreme Court. (AP)

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar said miscellaneous application was not the proper legal recourse. “A relief of this nature cannot be asked in an application seeking clarification...We dismiss the application with a cost of 50,000 to be paid to Supreme Court Legal Service Authority.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL)-led discoms raised suspicion over the listing of the matter, seeking a clarification on payment of LPS as decided in August 2020.

The Adani Power application sought a further payment of 1,376.35 crore from JVVNL arguing compensation for a change in law and carrying cost was decided in the August 2020 judgment. It argued this was distinct from LPS under the power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with JVVNL in January 2010.

The court noted that Adani Power did not file any review petition against the judgment. The only review petition of Rajasthan discoms was dismissed in March 2021.

Adani Power, which was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, earlier expressed willingness to withdraw its application to allow it to approach the appropriate forum on electricity disputes.

Singhvi argued the August 2020 judgment granted carrying cost compensation as a measure of LPS but the company was entitled to this amount under PPA.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / SC rejects Adani Power’s plea for late surcharge from discoms, slaps fine
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On