SC reserves order on HC’s skin-to-skin contact verdict

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved orders on the correctness of two controversial Bombay High Court judgments that held skin-to-skin contact as an essential feature to convict persons for sexual assault on minors under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

The two judgments in question – given by the same judge, Justice Pushpa V Ganediwala of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court in January this year – had caused a stir as the Attorney General of India KK Venugopal filed a petition to set aside one of the decisions and the National Commission for Women and Maharashtra government followed in challenging the two judgments.

The High Court had acquitted the accused in both the cases under the stringent POCSO Act Section 7 which punishes acts of sexual assault. In one case, the man groped a 12-year old through her clothing and pulled down her salwar while in the other case, the man held the hand of the minor girl and unzipped his pant. The High Court judge held that since there was no physical contact, i.e. skin-to-skin between the victim and perpetrator in both cases, sexual assault punishable under Section 7 of POCSO Act was not made out.

According to Section 7, “Whoever, with sexual intent touches the vagina, penis, anus or breast of the child or makes the child touch the vagina, penis, anus or breast of such person or any other person or does any other act with sexual intent which involves physical contact without penetration is said to commit sexual assault.” This offence carries a minimum punishment of three years extending up to five years.

The bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi concluded arguments in the case on Thursday after hearing the counsel for the accused senior advocate Sidharth Luthra and the Court-appointed amicus curiae Sidharth Dave. On Wednesday, AG KK Venugopal had concluded submissions having stated that the judgment lays down a dangerous precedent. He termed the judgment “outrageous” and “disturbing” as the judge was not sensitive to the fact that children are most vulnerable to sexual crimes as they are unable to defend themselves. The NCW was represented by senior advocate Geeta Luthra.

Before reserving judgment, the bench observed that the touchstone for attracting guilt under Section 7 was physical contact or touch and the presence of sexual intent of the perpetrator. The counsel for the accused senior advocate Sidharth Luthra accepted that in the first part of the offence, a person who touches the vagina, anus, penis or breast of a child, irrespective of whether it is skin-to-skin or over the clothing or any object, the offence will be attracted. To this extent, he conceded the guilt of the accused in the first case. But in the second part of the offence, he submitted that the physical contact with a child can mean an accidental touch or an innocent touch. Luthra argued that the second accused, having held the hand of the girl, would not be guilty under Section 7.

The bench said, “One has to see the effect of the touch on the victim. Merely because the touch is through the clothing, one has to see it from the victim’s perspective and whether she felt that it invaded her privacy and modesty.”

In the groping case, the HC had sentenced the man to one year imprisonment for outraging the victim’s modesty under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused in the second case was convicted for house-trespass (IPC Section 448) and for making sexual advances punishable under Section 354A IPC.