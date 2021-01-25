IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL seeking setting up of media tribunal
india news

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL seeking setting up of media tribunal

The plea said media, particularly the electronic, has become like an unruly horse which needs to be tamed.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST
A view of Supreme Court in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court Monday sought responses from the Centre, Press Council of India (PCI) and the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on a PIL seeking setting up of a media tribunal to adjudicate on complaints against media, channels and networks.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian took note of the plea which also sought setting up of an independent committee headed by either by a former Chief Justice of India or an apex court judge to review the entire legal framework related to media business regulations and suggest guidelines.

Besides the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, PCI and NBA, the bench also issued notices to News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) and News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) on the PIL filed jointly by film maker, Nilesh Navalakha and civil engineer Nitin Memane in the proceedings conducted through video conferencing.

The plea said media, particularly the electronic, has become like an unruly horse which needs to be tamed.

The top court tagged the PIL with a pending plea on the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP