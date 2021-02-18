Home / India News / SC seeks govt on plea for voting rights to people outside their constituencies
india news

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The Supreme Court Thursday sought response from the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea seeking voting rights through postal ballot for people stationed outside their constituency.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notices to the Ministry of Law and Justice and the poll body seeking their replies on the petition.

"What kind of plea is this? Sitting in England you will vote here? If you can't care enough to go to your constituency why should law help you," said the bench also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by S Sathyan seeking voting rights for students, NRIs and other people stationed outside their constituency at the time of elections.

The PIL has sought extension of postal ballot facility or electronically transmitted postal ballot system to all registered voters stationed outside their constituency.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
