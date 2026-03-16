SC seeks status report on encroachments along Ganga banks, floodplains

The Supreme Court has sought a comprehensive status report on encroachments along the banks and floodplains of the Ganga across states, while expressing concern that the available data are outdated and insufficient for issuing final directions. The court examined a survey conducted by the Bihar government along the Patna stretch of the river. (HT PHOTO)

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan passed the directions while hearing an appeal arising from the disposal of a plea before the National Green Tribunal concerning encroachments along the river in Patna.

The court directed the Union government and states through which the Ganga River flows to file updated reports detailing the current status of encroachments, steps taken to remove them, and the obstacles faced in implementing environmental safeguards.

During the hearing, the petitioner, represented through advocate Akash Vashishtha, highlighted that encroachments remain widespread along the riverbanks, including areas that are ecologically sensitive and home to freshwater dolphins.

The bench noted that the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) had indicated encroachments in states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

The affidavit relied upon by the authorities was filed in 2024, and the court said that nearly two years had elapsed without an updated picture.

Before issuing final directions, the bench directed the Union government to place a detailed nationwide report addressing several issues, including the current status of encroachments along the Ganga in all states; steps taken to implement the 2016 notification on protection and management of the Ganga; obstacles preventing effective enforcement of the notification; measures proposed to clear floodplains and riverbanks of encroachments; and directions the government seeks from the court to strengthen implementation of the policy framework.

The report must also clarify the status of floodplain demarcation in each state, the bench said in its March 12 order.

Bihar is a party in the proceedings. The court directed that notice be issued to other states through which the Ganga flows so they can place their responses on record. It indicated that it would consider final directions after reviewing the updated reports.

The court also examined the survey conducted by the Bihar government along the Patna stretch of the river.

According to the data placed before the bench, while 213 encroachments were identified between Digha Ghat and Nauzar Ghat in Patna, 58 encroachments had been demolished so far, and 145 remain.

The state, represented through advocate Azmat Hayat Amanullah, informed the court that the removal of structures has been stalled due to interim orders passed by the high court and district courts.

Vashishtha, appearing for petitioner Ashok Kumar Sinha, claimed that hundreds more encroachments exist along another stretch between Nauzar Ghat and Nurpur Ghat. The matter will now be heard on April 23.