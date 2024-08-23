SC seeks Tamil Nadu’s response to plea challenging YouTuber’s detention

The Supreme Court has sought the Tamil Nadu government’s response to a plea challenging the latest detention order against YouTuber Savukku Shankar even as he was given protection in 16 criminal cases pending against him in the southern state. The Supreme Court. (AFP)

Shankar’s mother A Kamala’s plea sought the quashing of the order and his release. Advocate Balaji Srinivasan, who appeared for Kamala, argued for the production of records cited for the detention.

A Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud-led bench on Thursday issued the notice while scheduling the matter for hearing next on August 27.

The plea said Shankar was detained under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Forest Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand Offenders, Goonda, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video Pirates Act.

On August 14, the Supreme Court ordered that no coercive action be taken against Shankar in the 16 cases pending against him after he got bail in all of them. Kamala argued the latest detention order was issued to keep him in custody.

Shankar was detained on May 12 in a case the Madras high court quashed on August 9. In her plea, Kamala said the action against him was a clear attempt to harass him. It added Shankar has been exposing the corrupt activities of bureaucrats and politicians since 2021. “One notable exposé of the petitioner was the ‘cash for jobs’ scam that led to the arrest of a powerful minister of the ruling party who was also forced to resign,” the plea said, referring to V Senthil Balaji, who is in jail for alleged bribery.