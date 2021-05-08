Home / India News / Supreme Court sets up national task force to assess, recommend need and distribution of oxygen throughout India
Supreme Court sets up national task force to assess, recommend need and distribution of oxygen throughout India

Supreme Court sets up national task force to assess, recommend need and distribution of oxygen throughout India
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Supreme Court sets up national task force to assess, recommend need and distribution of oxygen throughout India(PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Saturday formed a 12 member task force to ensure medical oxygen is delivered throughout the country in a streamlined manner. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud set up the task force to make assessment, recommend need and distribute oxygen throughout India. The court appointed panel will also provide a public health response on the basis of a scientific approach on issues of essential drugs, manpower and medical care to rural areas.

