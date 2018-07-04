SC/ST panel issues notice to Aligarh Muslim University over reservation rules

The Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration for allegedly not complying with the reservation rules in admitting students from the SC/ST categories.

The panel has asked the AMU registrar to submit a reply by August 8, failing which a case could be registered against its officials, commission chairman Brij Lal told reporters here.

He claimed that the panel had received complaints from various Dalit organisations regarding the AMU allegedly denying benefits of reservation to the students from the SC/ST category.

Lal said the commission also looked into the Act under which the university was established, and cited various instances to assert his claim that the AMU was not a minority institution.