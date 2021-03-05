SC stays Amazon Prime Video's Aparna Purohit's arrest, directs her to cooperate in the ongoing investigation

Supreme Court on Friday stayed arrest of Aparna Purohit, Amazon Prime's head of original content, in connection with the ongoing investigation against the video streaming platform's web series Tandav'. The top court also asked Purohit to co-operate in the ongoing investigation.

She had approached the Supreme Court after Allahabad high court had denied her anticipatory bail.

The top executive of Amazon has been named in multiple FIRs for the derogatory depiction of Hindu deities in Tandav.

The nine-episode web series, premiered on Amazo Prime Video on January 15, created an uproar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. It features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and others.

Earlier this week, Amazon issued a rare public apology for "Tandav" and assured that some scenes that were found objectionable had been edited or removed.