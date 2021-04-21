SC stays court order on lockdown in 5 UP dists

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad high court order on virtually imposing a lockdown in the five worst Covid-19 hit districts of the state for at least two to three weeks.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, ordered an interim stay after the state government moved an appeal against the high court order passed a day ago.

The development came on a day chief minister Yogi Adityanath imposed a weekend curfew from 8pm on Friday to 7am on Monday in districts with at least 500 active cases. The curfew will not apply to essential services.

“Please leave home only if urgently necessary,” he tweeted. The state reported 29,574 cases and 162 deaths on Tuesday.

In the apex court, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the UP government, complained that the judicial direction regarding complete lockdown in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Gorakhpur was not warranted as the state was mindful of the situations and was already taking all possible steps to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Several steps are taken in that direction and we can satisfy the conscience of this court. Some of them, we are already doing and we don’t object to some other. But it may not be the right approach to order lockdown in five cities because there are several other factors that also need to be considered,” argued the S-G.

Accepting Mehta’s submission, the bench, which also included justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, ordered an interim stay on the high court order, recording Mehta’s statement that the state government has issued several directions to contain the spread of the virus and was taking adequate precautions at their own.

At the same time, the apex court directed that the “state government shall immediately report to the high court about the steps it has taken and proposes to take in the immediate future within a period of one week in view of the current pandemic.”

The court, however, decided to keep the matter pending before it and appointed senior advocate PS Narasimha as the amicus curiae (friend of the court) to assist it in the case after two weeks.

On Monday, the Allahabad HC directed the Uttar Pradesh government to strictly enforce closure of all establishments (government or private) in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur till April 26

The order was passed by a bench of justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar. It noted the recent Covid-19 surge in these cities has ‘virtually incapacitated’ Uttar Pradesh’s entire medical infrastructure.

Late on Monday, the state government said there would be no statewide lockdown or any fresh restrictions in the five cities. The state government also rushed to appeal against this order before the Supreme Court. Advocate Rajat Nair drafted the appeal overnight and the S-G secured an urgent hearing from the CJI on Tuesday itself.

The state government, in its appeal, said that although the intention behind the HC order was laudable and salutary, the HC has failed to appreciate that it encroached upon the executive domain and has passed a mandamus, which was incapable of being executed at the present stage, and if executed, would result into panic, fear and law and order situation in UP.

“There was no empirical data before the Hon’ble High Court to compel it to arrive at a conclusion that lockdown/total curfew for a week was to the only way to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” stated the petition, adding the modalities which needed to be worked upon before imposing a lockdown essentially fell within the domain of executives.

The state added: “The impugned order, which is passed without even considering the steps taken by the petitioner, is therefore liable to be set aside for this reason alone as it not only encroaches upon the executive domain but effectively ventures into the arena of governance by breaching the salutary principles of separation of powers between the judiciary and executive.”

The weekend curfew announcement came after a video conference of the chief minister with top state officers. Adityanath said every citizen contributed to make the curfew a success and urged people to mandatorily use masks.

He also ordered officials to double the number of Covid-19 beds in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jhansi, Gorakhpur and Meerut. As many as 200 beds should be increased in every district immediately, he said, adding that all these beds should have regular oxygen supply. In all, he ordered 15,000 more beds in the state.

Central oxygen supply was needed, the CM said, adding that every hospital should have oxygen backup for 36 hours. He said all the oxygen being produced by the industry should be used for medical purposes only.

(with inputs from Lucknow)