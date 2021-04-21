Cong: modified vaccine policy ‘regressive, inequitable’

New Delhi: A day after the Centre modified the vaccination policy, the Congress on Tuesday alleged it will overburden the states, encourage profiteering and worsen the inequality between states as people below the age of 45 will only get Covid-19 doses through private sales.

The Opposition party, which had asked for decentralisation in vaccine policy and more power to the states, alleged that the modified policy might lead to unhealthy price bidding in the absence of a price ceiling for vaccine doses.

In a press conference, senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken said the details of the modified vaccine policy show it was “regressive and inequitable” as states with limited resources will be at a “considerable disadvantage” to fund the vaccines for those under 45 years of age.

“States that are already weighed down by shrinking GST revenues, lower tax devolution, reduced grants-in-aid and increased borrowing would have to bear this additional burden. Meanwhile, nobody knows where the thousands of crores of rupees collected under PM-CARES are being deployed,” Chidambaram said.

Pitching for a uniform price, Jairam Ramesh said, “This government believes in ‘one nation, one vote’ and ‘one nation, one tax’. Why can’t it ensure ‘one nation, one price’?” The opposition party also pointed out that the Modi government has ignored the suggestions of former PM Manmohan Singh for providing funds for capital investment to the vaccine manufacturers and compulsory licensing to allow other domestic vaccine makers to manufacture the approved vaccines.

The opposition reiterated its demand for stalling the Central Vista project and sharing of PMCares fund to the states as their finances are already overstretched.

The Centre announced Monday that all above 18 years of age will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from May 1, while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses from manufacturers. It also said the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50% doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1.