Mining lease row: SC stays proceedings on ED probe plea against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings in three PILs pending before the Jharkhand high court seeking an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into corruption charges against chief minister Hemant Soren for alleged money laundering via shell companies.

The order was passed as the top court reserved orders on separate appeals filed by the Jharkhand government and Soren challenging the June 3 order of the high court admitting the PILs filed by one Shiv Shankar Sharma demanding probe against the chief minister and his family for grant of mining leases, alleged money laundering by shell companies linked to him and MNREGA contracts of 2010.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit, SR Bhat, and Sudhanshu Dhulia heard the arguments of the counsels for the parties. “Heard counsels for the parties. Order reserved. Since the court is seized of the matter, the high court shall not proceed with the matter,” the bench said.

The court said asked for a copy of the petition along with annexures and the pleadings exchanged by the parties to be placed on record.

Earlier this year, BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das had said Soren abused his position and granted himself the favour of a mining lease. He also alleged violations of provisions of the Representation of People Act.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

