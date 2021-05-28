SC takes note of ‘casual’ approach by trial courts in dowry death cases

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Friday noted with grave concern the “casual” approach adopted by trial courts in recording statements of accused in cases related to dowry deaths, and passed a slew of directions necessary to give full meaning to rights of accused and prosecution during trial.

Dowry death is punishable under Section 304B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and carries a sentence that can range from seven years to life term. This provision presumes that the death of any woman within seven years of marriage caused by any burns or bodily injury or otherwise than normal circumstances shall be presumed to be a case of dowry death provided there is evidence that she was subjected to cruelty by husband and his family members “soon before” her death.

“It is a matter of grave concern that often trial courts record the statement of an accused under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in a very casual and cursory manner,” a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Anirudhha Bose noted.

The bench directed the trial judges that while deciding upon such cases, the prosecution produces incriminating material against the accused and seek their defence at the initial stage of trial. If the trial court is of the view that the charge is not made out, an order of acquittal can be passed at an early stage of trial.

The decision by the top court further contained guidelines on how to deal with the words “soon before” contained in Section 304B of IPC.

In an appeal before the top court against the successive orders of conviction in a dowry death case from Punjab, the accused had claimed the prosecution had failed to show that the deceased wife was subjected to cruelty “soon before” her death.

Here, the bench told trial courts not to adopt a strict interpretation of the words as what is needed to establish is a “proximate and live link” between the cruelty and consequential death of the victim. Noting the legislative history of Section 304B, the bench was alive to the fact that though Section 304B was introduced by Parliament in 1986 to curb the social evil of dowry deaths, the practice still continues.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported 7,115 cases registered under Section 304B in the year 2019.

“Considering the significance of such a legislation, a strict interpretation would defeat the very object for which it was enacted. Therefore it is safe to deduce that when the legislature used the words ‘soon before’, they did not mean ‘immediately before’. Rather, they left its determination in the hands of the courts,” the bench said.

It also noted that the factum of cruelty or harassment differs from case to case and can range from physical, verbal or even emotional. Hence, it was difficult to lay down a straitjacket formula to define what “soon before” entails, the bench added.