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SC takes suo motu cognisance of delay in approval of resolution plans by NCLT

SC takes suo motu cognisance of delay in approval of resolution plans by NCLT

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 02:09 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Terming the situation "grim", the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the delay in approval of resolution plans by the National Company Law Tribunal benches.

SC takes suo motu cognisance of delay in approval of resolution plans by NCLT

A resolution plan is a statutory proposal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code designed to revive a distressed company through restructuring or takeover.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan on Wednesday also flagged the shortage of manpower and infrastructure in the NCLT benches across the country.

The bench said the issue needed to be addressed on a war footing, otherwise the purpose of enacting the IBC would stand frustrated.

It directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for assigning it to an appropriate bench.

The bench perused the report placed before it by the NCLT principal bench, as per which 383 applications were awaiting approval of the resolution plans across the country, with delays ranging from over one month to over 700 days.

It had directed the IBBI to provide the necessary figures and statistics from across the country with regard to the queries posed by the court.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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