SC tells ED to come up with date for Karti Chidambaram’s questioning

The Supreme Court today asked the Enforcement Directorate to inform it by Wednesday about the dates when the agency wants to question Karti Chidambaram in INX media case so that the court can ascertain whether he can be permitted to travel abroad.

On Wednesday, the court will also hear Karti Chidambaram’s plea seeking permission to travel abroad from February 21 to 28.

Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI at the Chennai airport on his return from the United Kingdom on February 28, 2018. He was granted bail by the Delhi high court on March 23, 2018. Among the bail conditions was that he had to deposit his passport with the trial court.

He was allegedly involved in the INX media money laundering case for giving a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the group in 2007

Earlier this month, the ED also questioned Chidambaram .

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 11:18 IST