SC to hear Bihar liquor law case on April 20, cites amendments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will take up petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 on April 20, after it was informed that “extensive amendments” have been made to the Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bench headed by justice A M Khanwilkar was told by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Bihar, that amendments have been made on April 1. “On April 1, extensive amendments have been made to the Bihar Prohibition Act,” Kumar told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and C T Ravikumar.

An advocate, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the bench that the state of Bihar has not yet filed a counter on their plea. “We will proceed on the basis of denial. Ultimately, it is constitutional validity, what counter can be filed,” the bench observed. It posted the matter for hearing after two weeks and said the parties are at liberty to file additional documents on or before April 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}