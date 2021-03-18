Home / India News / SC to hear NCB’s appeal against bail to Rhea Chakraborty today
SC to hear NCB’s appeal against bail to Rhea Chakraborty today

A bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the NCB’s appeal against the Bombay high court order granting bail to the actor
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:19 AM IST
The Supreme Court will today hear an appeal by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs-related case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai.

A bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the NCB’s appeal against the Bombay high court order.

The court had granted bail to Chakraborty, noting she could not be charged for her alleged involvement in commercial trade of the narcotics because there was no concrete evidence to prima facie make out such a case against her.

It had also underlined that no narcotics was recovered from her possession by the NCB sleuths, who had accused Chakraborty of being a part of a drug syndicate in Mumbai.

She was arrested in this case by the NCB in September last year and was released on bail after spending more than a month behind bars.

In its charge sheet against Chakraborty, NCB has said that she procured and financed narcotic substances for Rajput with the help of her brother Showik. In this regard Maneshinde said, “The court has found no prima facie material, at the stage of bail, of alleged financing drugs etc.”

In its charge sheet, in which it named Chakraborty and 32 others, NCB said Chakraborty took delivery of drugs at her residence, and thus drugs were stored at her house. The actor, through her lawyer, has denied all the charges. She has allegedly provided fund for purchase of drugs; thus she has financed an activity related to illicit drug dealings, NCB has claimed.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June last year.

