3, including one who provided drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Monday that it has arrested three people from Mumbai and Goa, including two foreign nationals and one man who provided drugs to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency also said that several kinds of drugs were recovered from them.

The Mumbai and Goa teams of NCB carried out two separate operations in which two foreigners were held from Mumbai while Hemant Sah alias Mahara, whose link was traced to Rajput’s case, was arrested from Goa. He allegedly supplied drugs to Anuj Keshwani and Regal Mahakaal, who were arrested in connection with the drugs case associated with the actor’s death last year.

The NCB raid is underway at multiple locations in Goa, according to news agency ANI. “A huge amount of drugs have been recovered and some drug peddlers have been taken into custody,” an NCB officer was quoted as saying by ANI.

Singh was found dead at his apartment Mumbai’s Bandra in June last year following which the Mumbai Police conducted a probe and said that he died by suicide. The case was later handed over to the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate and NCB were also roped in to investigate the money laundering and drugs angle.

The federal drugs regulatory body has made multiple arrests in the case and has also interrogated several popular Bollywood celebrities to probe a possible drug mafia in the Mumbai based film industry.

NCB recently filed a 11,700-page charge sheet and has named the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 32 others in it. The statements of the accused would be corroborated with other evidence such as chats, audio messages exchanged, and relevant bank account entries.

The central agency has also claimed that Chakraborty took delivery of drugs at her residence, and so they were stored at her house. The actor allegedly provided funds for purchase of drugs and facilitated a channel of supply of drugs with her brother Showik’s help, the NCB has said.