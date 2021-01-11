IND USA
SC to hear pleas on farm laws, protest at Delhi borders today

The Monday hearing on the pleas by a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde assumes significance as the Centre and the farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their next meeting on January 15.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:13 AM IST
The top court was told by the Centre that “healthy discussions” were going and there was good chance that both sides may come to a conclusion in the near future.(HT PHOTO)

Amid a deadlock in the government’s negotiations with protesting farmer unions, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders.

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 appeared heading nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their ‘ghar waapsi’ will happen only after ‘law waapsi’.

The Monday hearing on the pleas by a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde assumes significance as the Centre and the farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their next meeting on January 15.

The top court was told by the Centre that “healthy discussions” were going and there was good chance that both sides may come to a conclusion in the near future.

