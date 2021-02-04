SC to hear Sonu Sood's plea against HC order on illegal construction notice tomorrow
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the petition filed by actor Sonu Sood challenging the Bombay HC order which dismissed his appeal against a civic body notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Mumbai's Juhu area.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian is likely to take up the appeal filed by Sood, who was in the spotlight for helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown last year.
The actor has stated in his plea that his application for conversion has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) permission.
It said the high court order of January 13, 2021 has been passed without considering the provisions of Section 43 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 and his application for conversion of residential premises into a residential hotel was submitted in 2018 before the department concerned.
The plea contended that their application for conversion, which has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to MCZMA, be directed to be decided by authorities concerned.
“The petitioners have already stopped the work of internal renovation which require no permission as per the provisions of Section 43 of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, therefore, the respondents may kindly be restrained from demolition of the renovation work already done in the building,” the plea filed by Sood and his wife said.
He further stated that if the application of the petitioners for conversion is approved, the financial loss due to demolition will not be recovered in any manner and would cause miscarriage of justice to the petitioners.
The High Court, while dismissing the actor''s appeal and application, said, "Law helps only those who are diligent."
Sood's lawyer had sought a time of 10 weeks to comply with the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in October last year, and requested the high court to direct the civic body to not initiate demolition action.
The high court, however, refused and said the actor had ample opportunity in the past and if required, he could approach the civic body.
Sood had approached the high court earlier this month challenging an order of a city civil court at Dindoshi that had dismissed his suit against the BMC's notice issued over the alleged illegal construction carried out by him.
The actor, in the interim application in the high court, had sought an order from the high court restraining the BMC from taking any coercive action against his residential property in Juhu area.
“The petitioner (Sood) has not made any changes in the building that warrants permission from the BMC. Only those changes that are allowed under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act have been done," Sood's advocate had argued in HC.
As per the BMC, the Bollywood actor had carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building ''Shakti Sagar'', and allegedly converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions.
The BMC earlier this month also filed a complaint at the Juhu police station, seeking an FIR to be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting the residential building into a hotel without permission.
The complaint letter was sent to the police after the BMC inspected the building and found that Sood had allegedly not complied with the requisitions and was continuing unauthorised construction even after the notice was served to him in October last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On farmers' protest, Sonakshi Sinha says 'don't give in to that narrative'
- The actor took to Instagram to express her disapproval towards tweets posted by celebrities from the film industry and sportspersons who criticised western celebrities who were tweeting in support of farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021-22 will fuel entrepreneurial spirit among Indians: Sitharaman
- The finance minister on Monday unveiled a Union Budget providing significant increase in health and capital expenditure to boost the economy that contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year mainly because of a 68-day nationwide lockdown since March 25, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands President's rule in Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DGCA allows agri dept to fly drones over 100 districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd ICMR serosurvey: 21.5% population showed evidence of past exposure to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closely monitoring developments in Myanmar, says India
- The Ministry of Externa Affairs also said that India is also engaged on the Myanmar issue as a member of the UN Security Council.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal got highest-ever allocation in rail budget: Piyush Goyal
- He also said due to the non-availability of land as many as 34 projects in the state have received only token allotment in the Budget 2021-22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress upset with party MP’s remarks against Kerala CM
- The ruling CPI(M) has sought an apology from Kannur's Congress MP Sudhakaran for his comments against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Serious matter': What BJP leaders said on Greta Thunberg's toolkit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear Sonu Sood's plea against HC order on illegal construction notice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stranded in Chinese waters, 16 more Indian sailors to return home
- Twenty-three sailors stranded on MV Jag Anand, which was at anchorage near Jingtang port since June 13 last year, returned this month after a crew change was arranged at a Japanese port. Now, the 16 sailors stranded on MV Anastasia since September 20 will return after a crew change.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India again asks Sri Lanka to stick to commitments on developing port terminal
- India, Japan and Sri Lanka had signed an agreement in 2019 on jointly developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP replicating Tripura model in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing
- Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox