close_game
close_game
News / India News / SC verdict on Kannur university V-C a setback to guv: CM

SC verdict on Kannur university V-C a setback to guv: CM

ByVishnu Varma
Dec 02, 2023 09:12 AM IST

The top court criticised the governor stating that he as chancellor abdicated or surrendered the statutory power of reappointment, rendering the entire decision-making process bad

Kochi: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed on Friday that the Supreme Court verdict of quashing the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as the vice-chancellor of Kannur University was a setback to the governor, not the state government.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan claimed on Friday that the Supreme Court verdict quashing the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as the vice-chancellor of Kannur University was a setback to the governor. (PTI)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan claimed on Friday that the Supreme Court verdict quashing the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as the vice-chancellor of Kannur University was a setback to the governor. (PTI)

The top court on Thursday had ruled that the chancellor’s decision to reappoint Ravindran to the V-C’s post stood vitiated by the influence of extraneous considerations or in other words by the ‘unwarranted intervention’ of the state government. The court also criticised the governor stating that he as chancellor abdicated or surrendered the statutory power of reappointment, rendering the entire decision-making process bad.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

At a press conference as part of the ongoing ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’ in Shoranur in Palakkad district, CM Vijayan told reporters, “The SC has found that no existing UGC rules regarding the reappointment of the V-C have been violated. The judges have said in the ruling that the chancellor’s stance is perplexing.”

“The chancellor is the appointing authority who reappointed Gopinath Ravindran as the V-C of Kannur University. He himself tells the court that his decision was against the UGC rules. But the honourable SC corrects him. Even after the ruling, the governor continues to say the reappointment was illegal. This is a strange position,” the CM said.

The CM said that the letters written by the higher education minister, who is the ex-officio pro-chancellor of Kannur University, to the chancellor are being interpreted as external pressure. “How can correspondence between two authorities functioning under the same law be seen as external pressure?” the CM asked.

“There has been no move on the part of the state government to take away any right of the chancellor to make his own decision. The severe setback the Chancellor has received from the Supreme Court is a consequence of his misrepresentation of facts. This can only be seen as a setback to the efforts to make it appear as if there was external pressure from the state government...some sections of the media are spreading the propaganda that the verdict is a setback to the state government. One needs to just read the judgment of the Supreme Court to understand the truth behind the propaganda,” the chief minister said.

On Thursday, hours after the SC verdict, the Governor had alleged that the office of the chief minister pressured him to reappoint Ravindran as the vice-chancellor of Kannur University in 2021.

Get Latest World News and Election Results along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out