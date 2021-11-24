'Scared of an Italian': BJP on Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah 'leaked' conversation over Sardar Patel's photo

A purported video of a conversation between Karnataka former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar has gone viral on social media as Siddramaiah seems to persuade Shivakumar to get a portrait of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the first deputy prime minister of India, on his birth anniversary, which was on October 31. The conversation took place at an event to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. As it seems from the conversation, Shivakumar said though Indira Gandhi's death anniversary and Sardar Patel's birth anniversary fall on the same day, the Congress never puts up a portrait of Patel. As Siddaramaiah cautions that this will become a controversial and an advantage point for the BJP, Shivakumar orders a staff to get a photo of Sardar Patel.

Sharing the video, in which the two Congress leaders can be seen engaged in a conversation over Sardar Patel's photo being missing, BJP leader CT Ravi wrote, "If anyone had doubt how much the Nehru Dynasty hated Sardar Patel, this video clears it. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar agree to place photo of Sardar Patel along with that of Indira Gandhi fearing BJP. It is a shame that Slaves are so much scared of an Italian." The authenticity of the purported video has not been independently verified by HT.

What is the conversation about? As reported by news agency ANI, Siddaramaiah raises the point that there is no photo of Sardar Patel. He also says that the BJP will criticise this and "will take advantage" if Sardar Patel's photograph is not put up.

"We never keep Patel's picture on the day," Shivakumar says. However, Sardar Patel's photo is put up on Shivakumar's instruction.

This is not the first time that a video faux pas has taken place in Karnataka Congress. In October, two Karnataka Congress leaders were caught on tape purportedly linking Shivakumar to allegations of corruption, being unaware that the microphones were on and they were audible.