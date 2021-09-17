Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scattered, moderate rain likely over NW India for next 4-5 days

Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain is very likely over east Rajasthan and Gujarat region till September 21. Rainfall activity is also likely to increase over west Rajasthan and Saurashtra and Kutch till Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Representational Image. (HT file photo)

Scattered light to moderate rain is likely over many parts of northwest India for the next 4-5 days in association with a cyclonic circulation that is likely to persist near Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh, according to India Meteorological Department.

A well marked low pressure area is now lying over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh. The associated cyclonic circulation is very likely to persist during subsequent 2-3 days. A trough (line of low pressure) is running from Northwest Arabian Sea to the cyclonic circulation associated with the well marked low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh across Gujarat and East Rajasthan. The monsoon trough is lying south of its normal position. It is very likely to remain south of its normal position during the next 4-5 days.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts around Saturday. Under the influence of these systems, widespread and very heavy rain is likely over West Madhya Pradesh till Saturday. Scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rain is very likely over Uttar Pradesh today and decrease thereafter. Very heavy rain is likely over Uttarakhand today and during 19th - 21th September.

Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall activity likely over rest parts of northwest India during the next 4-5 days. Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain is very likely over east Rajasthan and Gujarat region till September 21. Rainfall activity is also likely to increase over west Rajasthan and Saurashtra and Kutch till Monday.

