Bookings for domestic flights resuming from May 25 begin. Here’s the full schedule

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:23 IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday released the provisional schedule of domestic flights that will resume operations from May 25. The bookings for air tickets for domestic flights have also begun.

The government had on Wednesday announced the gradual reboot of air travel that was halted two months ago on account of a lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The ministry has fixed the maximum and minimum cap for airfares. For example, the lowest fare for a Delhi-Mumbai flight will be Rs3,500 and the highest at Rs10,000. And, 40% of seats on a flight have to be sold at the mid-point of this band, which works out to Rs6,700. This fare will be applicable till 11.59 pm on August 24.

The ministry has capped the domestic air travel capacity, which will be applicable between May 25 and August 24.

