School principal ‘rapes’ teen as dummy student writes her Class 10 exam in Haryana’s Sonepat

A school principal in Sonepat was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 10 student on pretext of helping her clear the ongoing board exams, police said on Thursday.

The principal, who is also the owner of the school on at Bichpari village of Gohana in Sonipat, was identified as Manjeet Lathar.

Police registered a case after the 16-year-old girl’s father approached them. In his complaint, he told police that he got his daughter admitted at the school after paying Rs 10,000 on recommendation of a friend as he was worried about her academic performance.

He claimed that Lathar assured him that he would help her clear the exams.

On March 13, Lathar allegedly asked the victim’s father to drop her at a woman’s house near the school while he made a proxy candidate sit for the victim’s physical education exam at the centre, police said. The principal asked the girl’s father to pick her up from the woman’s house once the exam was over.

However, when he came to pick her up, the 16-year-old alleged that Lathar had come to the house and raped her.

A complaint was lodged following which Lathar was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police also booked his aide on charges of criminal conspiracy. Gohana sadar police station SHO Sethi Malik said all accused were arrested on Thursday.