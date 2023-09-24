School principal, student killed as bus collides with dumper in Rajasthan

A government school principal and a student were killed after their bus collided with a parked dumper in a village in Rajasthan’s Barmer. The bus carrying students and staff from Swami Vivekananda Government Model School in Detani collided with a parked dumper on their way back from a sports competition in Raniwara.

The tragic incident occurred around 8:00 pm near Sehlau village. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased school principal has been identified as Mohammad Ibrahim and the female student as Savina. While the school principal died on the spot, the student later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The incident occurred around 8:00pm on Saturday near Sehlau village when a group of students, along with the school staff, were returning after a victorious tournament organised in Raniwara. According to officials, the passengers on board included 24 girl students and four staff members, including the school principal.

Anjum Tahir Samma, Additional District Collector of Barmer, said, “According to the initial information, girl students and the staff of Model School Detani went to participate in a sports competition in Raniwara. When they were returning, the bus had an accident with a dumper.”

"Students whose condition is critical have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment," ADM Anjum Tahir Samma said.

Officials said that the bus driver couldn't see a dumper truck that was parked on the side of Bharat Mala Road near Sehlau village and ended up ramming into it, reported ANI.

"The exact reason behind the accident is, however, not clear," they said.

Upon receiving information, a police team also arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of the villagers, shifted those injured in the accident to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Gagariya. From CHC Gagariya, the critically injured were referred to Barmer for further medical care.

"20 of them were seriously injured and taken to Chauhatan Hospital, while nine others have been sent to Gagariya Hospital," they said.

(With ANI inputs)

