Schools closed, internet suspended in Haryana's Nuh ahead of Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra | What we know

Ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, the Haryana government has increased its security measures across the Nuh district. Due to law and order concerns, the state government has suspended internet and SMS services for the next 24 hours in the city.

Furthermore, schools in the district have been ordered to remain closed on Monday, July 14, in view of the Yatra.

Internet suspended, schools closed and other curbs in Nuh | What we know

Internet services, SMS suspended - As per the official order from the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Haryana, internet and mobile data services as well as bulk SMS services will remain suspended till 9 PM on Monday. Despite the suspension, SMS service related to banking services, mobile recharge and voice calls will continue.

Schools holiday announced - In view of the yatra, the state government has also called for the closure of all schools in the district on Monday. All schools - government and private - will remain closed for July 14.

"In the interest of student safety and convenience, all government and private schools in the Nuh district will remain closed on Monday, July 14. The District Education Officer has been directed to ensure compliance with the orders,’’ read the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.

Ban on non-veg food - A ban on the sale, display or public hanging of non-vegetarian food such as meat, fish, etc., along the yatra route has been imposed

“The ban will be effective from 6am to midnight, covering the route from Nalhad Mahadev Temple to Zhirkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Ferozepur Jhirka and the Singar Temple in Singar village,” said Nuh deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena. A similar order has been issued for shops and eateries around religious sites.

Drones, microlights and more banned - As part of its heightened security measures, the use of drones, microlights, aircraft, gliders, power gliders, hot air balloons, kite flying, Chinese microlights, and fireworks has also been suspended.

Why have restrictions been imposed?

The restrictions across the Haryana city comes due to clashes and violence around the yatra two years ago.

In 2023, violence had broke out during the yatra, when a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob. The attack resulted in the deaths of five people, including two home guards. Furthermore, in Gurugram, a naib imam was killed at a mosque amid a series of incidents of arson.

The communal clashes in Nuh also led to at least 200 reported injuries.