Meat sale banned along Nuh yatra route; internet to be suspended

The Nuh district administration has imposed a complete ban on the sale and public handling of meat and non-vegetarian food items along the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra route and around key temples on Monday for 18 hours (6am to 12am), in a bid to maintain peace and public order during the procession, officials said. Police in Raipur during a previous Brij Mandal Yatra by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Gurugram. (HT Archive)

“The ban will be effective from 6am to midnight, covering the route from Nalhad Mahadev Temple to Zhirkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Ferozepur Jhirka and the Singar Temple in Singar village,” said Nuh deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena. “All vendors and food establishments have been strictly instructed to comply. Legal action will be taken against violators,” he added.

As part of broader security and administrative preparations, internet services in the district will be suspended from 9pm on Sunday, Meena said. Additionally, the permission request for the yatra by self-styled cow vigilante and Goraksha Bajrang Force chief Raj Kumar, alias Bittu Bajrangi has been rejected, and his social media account has been suspended to prevent the circulation of fake or inflammatory content. Bajrangi had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking permission to participate in the Jalabhishek Yatra.

The order is part of a wide-ranging effort to respect religious sentiments while ensuring the yatra concludes peacefully, officials said.

Due to anticipated traffic diversions, all government and private schools in Nuh district will remain closed on July 14 to ensure the safety of students, officials added.

Extensive security arrangements

Security arrangements for the yatra are extensive, with 2,500 police personnel deployed across the district. This includes 14 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) supervising 28 checkpoints, where videography and thorough security checks will be conducted. Additionally, mounted police, sniffer dogs, bomb squads, four drones, 21 video cameras, and commando units will be stationed at strategic locations.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel equipped with light machine guns (LMGs) and tear gas will also be deployed. Officials said special vigilance will be maintained at Tiranga Park, Badkali Chowk, and the KMP Rewasan Bridge.

To further tighten safety protocols, the administration banned the open sale of petrol and diesel in containers across the district on July 14.

Ban on aerial objects, control room activated

A blanket ban on aerial objects, including drones, gliders, microlights, kites, and firecrackers, is in effect for July 13 and 14 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, officials said.

A control room has been set up on the second floor of the Mini Secretariat and will remain operational until 9pm on Monday, with helplines available at 01267-299625 and WhatsApp +91 90503 17480.

The administrative and security framework is intended to prevent a recurrence of the July 31, 2023 clashes, when violence broke out during the yatra, resulting in stone-pelting and vehicle arson, officials said, requesting anonymity.

Additional director general of police Sanjay Kumar has reviewed preparations on the ground, emphasising inter-departmental coordination and continuous patrolling, especially in hilly and sensitive areas, officials said.