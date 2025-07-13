Internet suspended in Haryana's Nuh for 24 hours. What we know

The Haryana government said that the order will be enforced in Nuh district from 9 pm on Sunday, July 13, to 9 pm on Monday, July 14.
Internet services have been suspended in Haryana's Nuh for 24 hours on Sunday amid fears of unrest and public disorder in the city.
A Haryana government directive said that there is a strong likelihood of disruption to public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities, and a threat to law and order in Nuh district due to the misuse of internet services.
“It has been brought to my notice by ADGP/CID, Haryana and Deputy Commissioner, Nuh vide their requests dated 13.07.2025 that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquility in the district Nuh,” a government directive said.
The directive said that the order will be enforced in Nuh district from 9 pm on Sunday, July 13, to 9 pm on Monday, July 14.
However, SMS service related to banking services, mobile recharge and voice calls will continue to operate in the jurisdiction of Nuh area.