Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Internet suspended in Haryana's Nuh for 24 hours. What we know

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 09:35 PM IST

The Haryana government said that the order will be enforced in Nuh district from 9 pm on Sunday, July 13, to 9 pm on Monday, July 14.

Internet services have been suspended in Haryana's Nuh for 24 hours on Sunday amid fears of unrest and public disorder in the city.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Haryana’s Nuh district.(PTI Photo)
A Haryana government directive said that there is a strong likelihood of disruption to public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities, and a threat to law and order in Nuh district due to the misuse of internet services.

“It has been brought to my notice by ADGP/CID, Haryana and Deputy Commissioner, Nuh vide their requests dated 13.07.2025 that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquility in the district Nuh,” a government directive said.

The directive said that the order will be enforced in Nuh district from 9 pm on Sunday, July 13, to 9 pm on Monday, July 14.

However, SMS service related to banking services, mobile recharge and voice calls will continue to operate in the jurisdiction of Nuh area.

