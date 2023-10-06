News / India News / Schools, colleges in flood-hit Sikkim to remain close till October 15

Schools, colleges in flood-hit Sikkim to remain close till October 15

PTI |
Oct 06, 2023 11:18 AM IST

The Education Department, in a circular on Wednesday, had earlier ordered closure of government and private schools till October 8.

All government and private schools, colleges and universities in Sikkim will remain closed till October 15 due to the prevalence of inclement weather, according to a revised circular by the state Education Department on Thursday.

An area affected by the flood is seen in this undated image released on October 4, in Sikkim (Reuters)
The circular comes within hours of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s directive for the closure of schools, colleges and universities in Sikkim till further notice due to the unprecedented disaster caused by flash floods in the Teesta river basin.

Fourteen bodies have been found so far while 102 people, including 22 army personnel, remained missing after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, officials said.

Friday, October 06, 2023
