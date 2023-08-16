Schools, colleges shut in Mandi district on August 16, 17 as heavy rainfall continues to lash Himachal

A holiday has been declared on August 16 and 17 in Mandi district for all private and government educational institutions, vocational training centers and Anganwadi centers.

An area is affected by landslides following heavy rains, in Mandi. (ANI Photo)

District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chowdhary has issued orders in this regard. The decision has been taken in view of the rains and landslides which has caused road blockage in several parts of the district. Arindam Chowdhary has asked the heads of all educational institutions to ensure compliance of the orders.

On August 14 also, the administration had declared a holiday in the educational institutions of the district in view of the heavy rains. The order states that due to heavy rains in the district, 403 roads including two National Highways have been blocked.

"Landslides are occuring from time to time at many places. In such a situation, it would not be safe for the students and staff to travel in educational institutions. In view of this, a holiday has been kept in all the schools of the district on August 16 and 17," the order stated.

While appealing to all the people to be careful, the Deputy Commissioner has instructed not to travel near rivers and drains and in landslide-prone areas.

He also urged to immediately inform on the mobile numbers 8544771889 and 9459455714 of District Disaster Management Center Mandi in case of any emergency. (ANI)