Over 60 dead as heavy rainfall continues in Himachal; Shimla, Mandi worst-hit: Updates
Aug 16, 2023 09:04 AM IST
The IMD has forecast that Himachal is to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over next two days and Uttarakhand for next four days.
Amid incessant rainfall which triggered cloudbursts, landslides and road blocks, over 60 people have died in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as the operations continue to rescue injured citizens and vehicles from under the debris.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that while Himachal is to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days, Uttarakhand is to receive it over the next four days.
Due to the heavy rainfall, the water levels of Delhi's Yamuna river breached the danger mark, for the second time this year, on Tuesday.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
- Topics
- Uttarakhand
- Himachal Pradesh