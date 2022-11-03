Schools in Puducherry, Karaikal to be closed today in view of heavy rain

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 03, 2022 08:14 AM IST

“After the announcement of heavy rain in Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow, 03 rd November by Chennai Meteorological Center, a holiday has been declared in the schools in Puducherry and Karaikal,” Puducherry home minister A Namassivayam told news agency ANI late Wednesday.

Most areas in Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive moderate rainfall for the next three days.(Representative image)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal will be closed on Thursday because of heavy rain in both regions, Puducherry home minister A Namassivayam said late Wednesday.

“After the announcement of heavy rain in Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow, 03 rd November by Chennai Meteorological Center, a holiday has been declared in the schools in Puducherry and Karaikal,” Namassivayam told news agency ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, S Balanchandran from the regional meteorological centre (RMC), Chennai said that most areas in Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive moderate rainfall for the next three days.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for schools in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur districts. Schools also remained closed in Vellore, Kanjipuram, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

An update on the holiday in schools in the above districts on Thursday is awaited.

Tamil Nadu has been hit with widespread rain since last Saturday.

In the Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts of the state, the regional meteorological department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the next few days, ANI reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday (November 1), Chennai reported the highest rainfall in more than three decades after the RMC recorded 8 cm rainfall in 24 hours. Previously, Chennai recorded 13 cm of precipitation in 1990 and 11 cm in 1964 on the same day.

(With agency inputs)

