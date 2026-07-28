Schools to remain shut in 3 Odisha districts due to heavy rains: Officials

Schools and anganwadi centres were ordered to remain shut in Odisha’s Jajpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhar districts on Wednesday as incessant rain raised fears of flooding, while Balasore town remained inundated after receiving 246.6mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Flood conditions were expected in the Jalaka, Salandi and Baitarani rivers by Tuesday night. (Stovk Image/Representative Photo)

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Authorities warned that the flood situation was turning critical as water levels rose sharply in several major rivers, including the Jalaka, Salandi and Baitarani, following days of heavy rainfall across northern Odisha.

The district administrations of the three districts ordered the closure of all government, government-aided and private schools, along with anganwadi centres on Wednesday as a precaution against the deteriorating weather and possible flood situation.

State’s water resources department engineer-in-chief, Dillip Kumar Rout, said North Odisha received intense rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Nilgiri in Balasore district recording the highest precipitation.

Flood conditions were expected in the Jalaka, Salandi and Baitarani rivers by Tuesday night, he said. The Baitarani is also likely to cross the danger level flooding low-lying areas in Dhamnagar, Dasarathpur and Chandbali blocks.

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Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said Odisha received 84% excess rainfall over the past eight days. “We are evacuating people wherever necessary, and arrangements for cooked food have been made by the district administrations for those being evacuated,” he said.

In Balasore district, severe waterlogging paralysed normal life. Residents said that a large part of the town remained inundated with rainwater entering houses in low-lying areas, major roads submerged, and traffic severely disrupted.

Localities including Nuasahi, Gudipada, Chidia Pol and Azimabad witnessed flood-like conditions.

Fire service personnel evacuated residents from a hotel near Chidia Pol and from Telenga Sahi and Postal Colony after floodwaters entered residential neighbourhoods.

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Mayurbhanj also faced a flood-like situation after days of heavy rainfall, with water levels in the Budhabalanga and Subarnarekha rivers and several smaller streams continuing to rise.

Meanwhile the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning for Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts, for Wednesday.