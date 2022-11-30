Scindia inaugurates multiple flights to boost northeast connectivity. Details

Union civil aviation minister on Tuesday inaugurated multiple flights operated by Indigo and Alliance Air to expand the connectivity to the northeastern region. The new route will enhance the northeast region’s connectivity with the two major metro cities. In his inaugural address, the minister assured that not only in the major cities but advanced landing grounds in remote areas of tier 2 and tier 3 cities will also be connected.

The Itanagar-Mumbai flight via Kolkata operated by IndiGo started from November 28. Twice-weekly Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Ziro flights operated by Alliance Air started on November 29. The Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Pasighat twice-weekly flights will be operated by Alliance Air starting today.

Scindia appreciated the Arunachal Pradesh government for reducing the VAT on aviation turbine fuel and credited the move for the rapid increase in air connectivity. He said that previous governments used to give hope, but nothing was being implemented.

"In the last eight years, the Modi government has prioritised the Northeastern states unprecedentedly. It is the vision of the Prime Minster to provide air connectivity to each corner of the country and we are working in collaboration with each state to materialize it," the Union minister added.

He also assured that Vijay Nagar, Mechuka, and Tuting are under development and will be connected soon.

Union minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli, Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, Arunachal Pradesh's minister of Civil Aviation, Tourism and Transport Nakap Nalo, and Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao were present at the event.

On Monday, Scindia flagged off flight operations of IndiGo from New Delhi, which connects Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh and today is the historic day that we are inaugurating flight services from two metro cities to Itanagar," Scindia said.

