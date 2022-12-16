Scindia shares 'major reason' behind ease in congestion at Delhi airport

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday shared an update following concerns over congestion and chaos at the Delhi airport. In his post, the minister shared a "major reason" behind the ease in congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal-3. Visuals of long queues with passengers waiting at the airport to check in their baggage and at security counters had sparked concerns. IndiGo and Air India had put out advisories earlier this week asking passengers to come over 3 hours before their flight time.

"Within 9 days, @DelhiAirport has installed 5 x-ray machines at the security-check area, taking the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines — a major reason behind ease in congestion at T3. (sic)," Scindia's tweet read. Earlier this week, Scindia visited the Delhi airport to take a stock of the situation. He was seen speaking with officials in videos and photographs that captured his visit.

His post comes a day after a high-level government meeting was chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday to further discuss the matter. The government has taken a slew of measures, taking note of the complaints that emerged on social media and otherwise. Additional deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and immigration officers is also among the steps that are being taken, HT reported following the meeting that was attended by officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the director general of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and representatives of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

On Wednesday, Scindia had put out a post on the LinkedIn on the improving situation. "In the last 24-36 hours, all agencies have swung into action to mitigate congestion at every checkpoint at all major airports. Congestion at entry points and check-in counters at T3 (Terminal-3) has eased," it read.

The expansion of the Terminal 3 is also expected to be completed by October 2023 instead of January 2024 as previously scheduled.

