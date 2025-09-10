SCO counter-terrorism mechanism condemns Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) counter-terrorism mechanism on Wednesday condemned the April 22 Pahalgam attack, as India opposed double standards in the fight against terror. The Indian delegation to the meeting was led by Deputy National Security Adviser T.V. Ravichandran (PTI)

A meeting of the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) at Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan also endorsed the condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in the Tianjin Declaration that was adopted at the SCO Summit on September 1.

The Indian delegation to the meeting was led by Deputy National Security Adviser T.V. Ravichandran, who called for the sponsors, organisers, and financiers of the Pahalgam terror attack to be held accountable.

“We must shun double standards and resolve to fight terrorism in all forms and manifestations,” Ravichandran said in his speech.

RATS has emerged as a key mechanism for counter-terrorism cooperation among SCO members. This meeting was organised under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan.

The Tianjin Declaration, adopted at the conclusion of a two-day summit attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had emphasised the need to combat the cross-border movement of terrorists.

While speaking at the SCO Summit on September 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had questioned double standards in the fight against terrorism. Addressing a gathering that included his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, Modi described the “disgusting” terror attack in Pahalgam as a challenge to every country and urged SCO members to question whether the support of terrorism by some countries is acceptable.

Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, the SCO endorsed India’s position that the perpetrators of the assault must be brought to justice and that double standards are unacceptable in the fight against terrorism.

India conducted military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan in May in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, triggering four days of hostilities between the two sides that ended when they reached an understanding on May 10.