IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / SCOD evaluates operational preparedness, coastal security in Arabian Sea
india news

SCOD evaluates operational preparedness, coastal security in Arabian Sea

The visit of the SCOD was part of its on-the-spot study on the 'State of present operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea including Coastal Security'.
ANI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Advance air operations practice being undertaken with MiG 29Ks from INS Vikramaditya of Indian Navy. (PTI)

A sixteen-member Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jual Oram visited Goa Naval Area on Tuesday to evaluate operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea including coastal security.

The visit of the SCOD was part of its on-the-spot study on the 'State of present operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea including Coastal Security'. The delegation was received by the Flag Officer Commanding, Goa Naval Area and a briefing on the preparedness of the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea was given by the Western Naval Command.

On Wednesday, the committee visited Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka to view the development of Project Seabird. It was also briefed about the modernisation of Karwar naval ship repair yard and the capabilities of Indian Naval Ship Vikramaditya.

The SCOD also watched a demonstration at the ship lift facility and made a field tour of the naval harbour for the assessment of marine infrastructure being developed as part of Project Seabird Phase II-A.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP