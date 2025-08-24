Thick smoke, panic as Israel rain missiles on Yemen’s capital, power plant, gas station targeted | Video

Israeli airstrikes struck Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Sunday, days after Houthi rebels fired a missile toward Israel, according to statements from the rebel group. The attack is the latest escalation in Israel’s strikes against the Iranian-backed Houthis. Israeli airstrikes target Houthis in Sanaa; videos capture panic(Screengrab from X)

The Houthi media office said Israeli strikes hit several locations in Sanaa, including a power plant and a gas station. Residents also reported explosions near the presidential palace. These were the first reported strikes in Yemen since last week, when Israel claimed to have targeted Houthi energy infrastructure. Tel Aviv has not immediately confirmed Sunday’s attack.

Footage from the aftermath of the strikes, widely circulated on social media, showed chaos and fear among residents. In one video, plumes of smoke rose above buildings as panicked voices screamed in the background. A fireball could be seen rising between buildings in an apparent strike zone.

Another clip showed a man running down a street as others looked on at the rising smoke with disbelief. Screams and cries of panic could be heard as the missiles rained down on the capital.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Locals recount moment missiles hit capital

Sanaa residents told The Associated Press that explosions were heard close to a closed military academy and the presidential palace. Smoke was also seen near Sabeen Square, a central gathering place in the capital.

“The sound of explosions were very strong,” said Hussein Mohamed, a resident living near the presidential palace.

Ahmed al-Mekhlafy, another resident, described the force of the attack. “The house was rocked, and the windows were shattered,” he told AP by phone.

Sunday’s strikes were the first to hit Yemen since last week, when Israel claimed it had targeted Houthi-controlled energy infrastructure. However, Israel has not immediately confirmed responsibility for the latest attack.

Houthis vow retaliation

Houthi officials vowed to continue their military operations against Israel. Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of the group’s media office, said the attacks would not deter the rebels.

“No matter how much they bomb, we will not abandon Gaza, and this is a pledge we made to our people in the Strip, and we will not retreat from it as long as there is a drop of blood pulsing in us,” Amer wrote on social media.