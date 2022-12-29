Search on for Chinese woman in Bihar's Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama's visit

A security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya in Bihar Thursday morning amid Dalai Lama's visit to the Buddhist pilgrimage site and search for a Chinese woman. Security agencies have also released the sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the press, reported PTI citing an official.

Security was beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex where Dalai Lama addressed a gathering in the morning, with the screening of devotees being intensified, the official said.

Harpreet Kaur, Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), said they were getting inputs on the Chinese woman for the last two years. But the police couldn't locate the woman while Dalai Lama was in Bihar to impart teachings in a three-day event.

"Local police has received inputs about a Chinese woman who has been living in Gaya. We were getting inputs on her for the last two years. In view of this, an alert has been given and searches are underway," ANI quoted Kaur as saying.

"There is no information at present about the location of the Chinese woman. We cannot rule out suspicion of her being a Chinese spy," SSP Kaur said.

According to ANI report, the Chinese woman had been living in different parts of the country including Bodh Gaya for more than one year. However, there is no record in the foreign section about the stay of the Chinese woman, the report said.

The Dalai Lama has this year resumed his annual tour to Bodh Gaya, which had been suspended for the last two years due to the Covid-19. He addressed a gathering this morning at the 'Kaal Chakra' maidan. He is slated to impart teaching every day for three days till December 31.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

