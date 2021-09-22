Search ops on in Uri to track infiltrators, internet suspended

Srinagar: The army operation to track down a group of infiltrators, who may have sneaked into Uri in Baramulla district, entered third day on Tuesday, said the officials. Meanwhile, the mobile voice calls and internet were suspended in the area from Monday afternoon, they added.

The army had inputs that a fresh group of infiltrators have sneaked into Uri via Gawahalan village taking the cover of darkness and thick foliage, people familiar with the matter said.

Defence spokesperson Col Emron Masavi said that suspicious movement was detected along the LoC on the intervening night of September 18/19. “Search of the area is still under progress,” he said on Tuesday.

The operation is going on and high alert has been issued around the camps located in the area, especially messages have been passed to both Rampur and Uri brigade commanders to remain on high alert, said the officials.

Uri is close to the Line of Control (LoC) and shortest routes for infiltration, however there is three tier security in the area which has prevented infiltration in the past. The Army’s 15 Corps commander, Lt General DP Panday told media persons on Monday that there have been two successful attempts of infiltration in Kashmir and one group was neutralised in Bandipore and operation to track down another group is underway.

This year there has been significant drop in infiltration attempts on the LoC in north Kashmir especially from Uri, Nowgam, Tanghdar, Keran, Machil and Gurez sectors, said the officials

Officials said that September and October months are always crucial vis-a-vis infiltration attempts as passes and ridges generally used for the infiltration close due to heavy snowfall.