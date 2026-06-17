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Second pedestrian hit by roadways school trainee driver in Gurugram dies: Police

A Haryana Roadways training bus without permission and hit several people in Gurugram’s Sector 37 last week killing one pedestrian and injuring three others.

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 09:17 pm IST
By Debashish Karmakar, Gurugram
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A second pedestrian injured after a trainee driver allegedly took a Haryana Roadways training bus without permission and hit several people in Gurugram’s Sector 37 last week has died during treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, police said on Wednesday.

A second pedestrian injured in the Gurugram Haryana Roadways training bus crash has died, taking the death toll to two as the trainee driver remains absconding.

The death toll in the June 12 incident has now risen to two, while the trainee driver remains absconding and a police search is underway.

Police identified the deceased as Kishun Dev, 36, a native of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, who lived in Sector 37 and worked at a factory in the area. “After initial treatment at the civil hospital in Sector-10A, he had to shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition. However, he could not survive and died on Tuesday night,” public relations officer of Gurugram police Sandeep Turan said.

“We are trying to arrest the driver. An FIR under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against him at Sector-10 police station,” he added.

He said several changes are being made to the training pattern, and a lock-based ignition system will be installed in buses earmarked for students to ensure such an incident is not repeated in future.

Haryana Roadways officials said their school trains candidates to drive heavy vehicles and helps them obtain driving licences according to vehicle categories. They said these training buses do not require ignition keys and can be started by anyone who gets inside.

 
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